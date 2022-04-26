HEALTH

Beijing classifies more at-risk areas

NewsWire
0
9

Beijing reported 21 locally transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases and one local asymptomatic carrier. from 4 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday, local authorities said.

As many as 21 Covid cases were reported from 4 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday, local authorities added on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Gene sequencing of 38 infected samples conducted by the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center found that the virus is a Covid-19 Omicron variant, said Pang Xinghuo, Deputy Head of the center.

“The newly infected cases had an epidemiological association with the early infected ones. Results of epidemiology, gene sequencing, and antibody detection showed there are currently two transmission chains in Beijing,” Pang added.

One neighbourhood in Beijing was on Tuesday classified as a high-risk area for Covid-19, and seven others as medium-risk areas, as more locally transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported.

The latest classifications bring the total number of high-risk areas in Beijing to two and medium-risk areas to 12, according to a press conference on local epidemic prevention and control work.

Vegetable supplies in the city’s seven major agricultural product wholesale markets increased by 11 per cent to 25,200 tonnes on Tuesday, and vegetable prices remain stable, said Zhao Weidong, Deputy Head of the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau.

There is a sufficient and stable supply of daily necessities in Beijing, and the transport channels linking all production areas remain smooth. Local authorities will continue to guide and organise wholesale markets, chain supermarkets, stores and e-commerce platforms to increase purchasing and stabilise supplies further, Zhao added.

20220427-011002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mexican President again tests positive for Covid

    Close factories or treat us as frontline Covid warriors: Auto workers...

    Dead bodies continued to be dump into the Ganga in Bihar

    US CDC looking into ‘mild’ heart problem in vaccinated teens