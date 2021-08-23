Beijing has been cleared of medium and high-risk areas for Covid-19 with the last medium-risk area being downgraded to low-risk on Monday.

The Beijing Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said in an announcement that a residential community at Yancun Township in the district of Fangshan was downgraded to a low-risk area, reports Xinhua news agency.

With the adjustment, the whole of Beijing is in the low-risk category for Covid-19.

Beijing saw a resurgence of Covid-19 on July 28, as one confirmed locally transmitted case of was reported.

The city has not reported any new locally transmitted cases since August 11.

–IANS

ksk/