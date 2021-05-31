Catering service providers in Beijing who encourage, mislead or force consumers to order too much food may face fines of up to 10,000 yuan ($1,570), a media report said Monday, citing a regulation passed by the municipal legislature.

The regulation, aimed at preventing food waste and promoting a simple, green and low-carbon life-style, came into effect after being adopted at a session of the municipal legislature last week, Xinhua news agency quoted the China Daily report as saying.

According to the new regulation, catering service providers should not set a minimum consumption amount and should clearly state service items and their charging standards.

It said food delivery platforms should remind consumers to order the proper amount of food.

Catering service providers that provide food through online platforms should indicate necessary information on webpages to promote smaller meals or set meal options.

Those who violate the regulation and refuse to rectify their behaviour will face fines ranging from 1,000 to 10,000 yuan.

Chinese lawmakers in April voted to adopt an anti-food waste law.

The law, designed to help establish a long-term mechanism to prevent food waste, is vital to ensure national food security.

–IANS

ksk/