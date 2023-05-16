WORLD

Beijing expects hail, respite from heat

Hail and thunderstorms are predicted to lower temperatures in Beijing, giving the people in the Chinese capital a much needed respite from the current heatwave, the city’s meteorological service said.

Parts of the city are expected to see thunderstorms, strong winds and hail on Tuesday afternoon and evening, Xinhua news agency quoted the Beijing Meteorological Service as saying.

The maximum temperature will drop to 28 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, down from 34-36 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday, said Zhao Wei, chief forecaster at the service.

The Chinese capital on Monday ushered in its first high-temperature day this summer, with the maximum temperature reaching 34.4 degrees Celsius.

