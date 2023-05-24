SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Beijing Guoan crushes Cangzhou Mighty Lions in Chinese Super League

NewsWire
0
0

Beijing Guoan swept past Cangzhou Mighty Lions 6-2 in the 2023 Chinese Super League (CSL).

Guoan’s veteran midfielder Zhang Xizhe played a key role in his team’s victory. Oscar Maritu opened the scoring for Cangzhou just minutes into the match, with Zhang levelling 15 minutes later, reports Xinhua.

Georgiy Zhukov took his chance to help Cangzhou retake the lead in the 25th minute.

Wang Ziming of Guoan was another star to watch, striking home in the 31st minute for Beijing to level for a second time.

After that, Beijing was never really threatened by Cangzhou en route to a convincing victory.

The match was Zhang’s 300th league game for Guoan.

“I never thought I could play 300 games for one team. It’s an honor. As for my next goal, I would like to play for the team 100 more times,” Zhang said.

Elsewhere, Chengdu Rongcheng beat Shanghai Shenhua 2-1, Changchun Yatai edged Qingdao Hainiu 1-0, and Nantong Zhiyun suffered a comprehensive 5-0 loss at home to Wuhan Three Towns.

20230524-095805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UEFA confirms new format for Champions League from 2024 season

    Liverpool end City’s unbeaten start as Arsenal go clear in Premier...

    City continue cruise, Liverpool beat Arsenal 3-0

    On Father’s Day, India defender Adil recalls family challenges of sportspersons