HEALTHWORLD

Beijing registers 33 confirmed local Covid-19 infections

NewsWire
0
0

Beijing has reported 33 confirmed Covid-19 cases that were locally transmitted as of 3 p.m. on Sunday, the Municipal Health Commission told a press conference.

That has brought the number of new cases to 1,997 since April 22, said Liu Xiaofeng, Deputy Head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control centre, at the press conference.

Of the new cases, 166 were related to a bar in Beijing’s Sanlitun area. They were reported from June 9 to 3 p.m. Sunday (June 12), according to the Commission.

At present, the Chinese capital has one medium-risk area for Covid-19, Xinhua news agency reported.

Xu Hejian, a spokesperson for the Beijing Municipal government, said the top priority is to trace the infection source while controlling risks to cut off the transmission chain of the virus as quickly as possible.

20220613-042001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Brazil reports record single-day Covid cases

    Johnson urged to start sharing vax with poorer nations

    EU tightens COVID-19 vaccine export rules

    Oil and gas companies most committed to radical reinvention amid Covid:...