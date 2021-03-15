Beijing will relax Covid-19 restrictions starting Tuesday as the Chinese capital has seen no new locally transmitted cases for over a month, the municipal government said on Monday.

Those from domestic low-risk areas arriving in Beijing do not have to provide negative nucleic acid test result, and taxi and online car-hailing services between Beijing and other cities will resume, said Xu Hejian, the city government spokesperson, Xinhua news agency reported.

Temperature checks will also be unnecessary at community and village entrances, while indoor and outdoor cultural and entertainment venues such as parks, scenic spots, libraries, museums and theaters will be allowed to receive visitors up to 75 per cent of capacity, Xu said, adding that sales promotion activities will also be allowed.

Patients with only fever have to undergo nucleic acid tests, and antibody tests are no longer required for them. University students outside Beijing can also return to their campuses with green health code, according to the municipal government.

