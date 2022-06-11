HEALTHWORLD

Beijing reports 21 new local Covid-19 infections

NewsWire
0
0

Beijing reported 21 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases during the first 15 hours of Friday, according to local authorities.

All the cases have been sent to designated hospitals for medical treatment or observation, said Liu Xiaofeng, Deputy Head of the Beijing Municipal Disease Prevention and Control Center, at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

From Thursday to 3 p.m. Friday, 29 cases were reported from a cluster infection connected to a bar, Liu added.

A total of 4,402 close contacts and 52 sub-close contacts of the bar cluster infections have been traced. Entertainment venues such as bars, internet bars and karaoke bars in the Chaoyang district, where the bar is located, had suspended business, said Yang Beibei, Deputy Head of the district.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Beijing had reported 1,860 local Covid-19 infections since April 22, Xinhua news agency reported.

20220611-062402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mandaviya releases latest family health report at ‘Swasthya Chintan Shivir’

    PM reviews availability and supply of oxygen, medicines

    TN schools gear up to open for classes 9-12 from Sept...

    46 Covid-19 cases in Punjab’s law university