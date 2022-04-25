HEALTHWORLD

Beijing reported 29 locally transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases, local authorities said.

The Covid cases were reported between 4 p.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. Monday, local authorities added on Monday.

A total of 70 local infections have been logged since Friday, said Pang Xinghuo, Deputy Head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center.

Five more neighbourhoods have been classified as medium risk for Covid-19, bringing the total number of medium-risk areas in Beijing to six. The city currently has one high-risk area, Xinhua news agency reported.

Group tour services within Beijing have been suspended, the Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism said.

Vegetable supplies in the city’s seven major agricultural product wholesale markets totalled 22,700 tonnes on Monday, indicating stable supplies and prices, said Zhao Weidong, Deputy Head of the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau.

Zhao said Beijing has a sufficient and stable supply of daily necessities on the whole.

