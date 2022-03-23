TOP NEWSWORLD

Beijing says no G20 member can expel others, Russia is important

By NewsWire
0
18

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin commented on Wednesday on potential plans of the US and Western allies to kick Russia out of the G20 in the wake of its military offensive in Ukraine.

“G20 is the main forum for international economic cooperation, bringing together the world”s major economies. Russia is an important member, and no member has the right to expel other countries,” he said, RT reported.

Wang said that at the moment, the global economy is at a critical stage, recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, while instability and uncertainty are rising. According to the spokesman, the G20 countries are responsible in particular for the world’s economic “stability and recovery”.

Wang suggested that the G20 countries should work on multilateralism, solidarity, and cooperation to address the harsh economic and financial problems, as well as making “positive contributions to the realization of strong, green and healthy global development”.

On Tuesday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the question of Russia’s membership in the G20 would be discussed with Western allies, adding that “it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions”.

The comment was made in the context of US President Joe Biden’s trip to Brussels for an emergency NATO summit on Thursday.

20220323-180007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

BSF apprehends Pak fisherman from Sir Creek, seizes three boats

R-Day: Security beefed up in Delhi after intel input of possible...

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni reveals reason behind his iconic ‘Number 7’...

Delhi: 87-yr-old woman sexually assaulted; SIT formed to probe case