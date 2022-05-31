HEALTHWORLD

Beijing sees dwindling new Covid-19 cases

Beijing reported five locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including four among those quarantined for observation and one from community screening, an official told a press conference.

The five Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday.

At present, Beijing has three high-risk areas and 12 medium-risk areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

Beijing has implemented tiered and dynamic prevention and control measures in different districts, and parts of the city have returned to normal production and life, said Liu Xiaofeng, Deputy Director of the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

