Beijing will issue a yellow alert for heavy air pollution on the Chinese New Year’s Eve, which falls on Thursday, according to authorities in the capital city.

The early days of the Spring Festival holiday will see widespread heavy air pollution in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and its surrounding areas due to unfavourable weather conditions, according to the China National Environmental Monitoring Center and the city’s ecological environment and meteorological departments.

During the period, the city will strictly implement bans on fireworks and firecrackers, suspend outdoor construction work including painting and building demolition, and increase cleaning operations for key road, reports Xinhua news agency.

Falling on February 12 this year, the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, is a traditional holiday featuring family reunions that usually sees mass migration.

However, people are advised to stay put and avoid non-essential gatherings this year over Covid-19 concerns.

–IANS

ksk/