Covid-19 cases related to a bar cluster in Beijing has increased to 115, local authorities in the Chinese capital said.

The cases have been found citywide, including 107 visitors to the bar in Chaoyang district, two staffers and six close contacts, Xinhua news agency quoted Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control centre, as sayingat a press conference.

It is expected that more cases related to the cluster will be found, and the risk of the virus resurgence spreading is high, Liu added.

The Chinese capital will adjust its original plan announced on June 5 to resume offline classes in primary, middle and high schools as well as kindergartens, said Xu Hejian, a spokesperson for the Beijing Municipal Government.

The ninth graders who are not involved in infections are scheduled to return to campus for offline classes on June 13, while students of other grades will still attend online classes, according to Xu.

