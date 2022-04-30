HEALTHWORLD

Beijing's dining-in restaurants halted, people asked to cook at home

Beijing residents must prove they are Covid negative to enter public spaces in a major tightening of restrictions in the Chinese capital, BBC reported.

It is not clear how long the new measures will last, but the announcement comes as the city begins a five-day public holiday.

Proof of a negative Covid test will also be required to board public transports from May 5.

China is battling a resurgence in Covid cases.

In contrast to many other countries, China is pursuing a zero-Covid strategy with the aim of eradicating the virus from the country completely.

But the measures, such as strict lockdowns, have led to rare shows of public anger against the authorities.

Beijing’s new rules come days after the city launched mass testing for its millions of residents following a spike in cases.

All dining in restaurants will also be halted between 1 and 4 May, with people being asked to cook at home, BBC reported.

The city has reported 295 new cases since 22 April.

Of these, 123 cases were found in the Chaoyang, Beijing’s most populous district, which is now set for three rounds of mass testing.

Earlier this month residents rushed to stock up essential supplies and long queues were seen outside supermarkets and shops, despite government assurances there is sufficient food.

