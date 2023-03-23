WORLD

Beijing’s population declines for first time in 19 yrs

NewsWire
0
0

For the first time in 19 years, Beijing witnessed a drop in its population drop in 2022, according to a media report.

Citing official data, the CNN report on Thursday said the Chinese capital’s population of permanent residents fell from 21.88 million in 2021 to 21.84 million in 2022.

Meanwhile, the number of migrants in Beijing also dipped in the same period.

The last time Beijing saw more deaths than births was 2003, when the fatal severe respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak emerged in southern China and ultimately infected more than 8,000 people around the world.

The data revealed that 2022’s drop is a relatively small one, with the population’s natural growth rate dipping to -0.05 per thousand residents.

Meanwhile, China’s national population also shrank last year for the first time since the great famine in 1961.

The CNN report says that there are a combination of factors behind the drop — the far-reaching consequences of the one-child policy China introduced in the 1980s (but has since abandoned); changing attitudes toward marriage and family among Chinese youth; entrenched gender inequality and the challenges of raising children in China’s expensive cities.

20230323-123204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IS still remains a threat, says global coalition

    Unofficial projection hands victory to Macron in French presidential poll

    Belarusian aircraft can now carry nuke arms: Lukashenko

    T20 World Cup: Injuries cost us the tournament, says Sri Lanka...