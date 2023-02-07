INDIA

Being a Hindu, one should agree to Hindutva, says Karnataka seer

NewsWire
0
0

In the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections, religious seers are joining the war of words taking place between major parties, with Mantralaya Mutt seer Subudendra Theertha Swamiji on Tuesday slamming Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s statement that he is a Hindu, but he won’t agree to Hindutva.

Talking to reporters, he said that “there is no meaning in the vague statement given by Siddaramaiah” and contended that Hindus should agree to Hindutva.

“I don’t know the background for him (Siddaramaiah) issuing such a statement. He might have difference of opinion regarding Hidutva. Despite that, all Hindus must carry forward Hindutva,” the seer said.

Equating Hinduism and Hindutva to a “mother and a son relationship”, he said: “When you are a Hindu, one should respect Hindutva. In case of any difference of opinion, the doubt should be solved through discussion. It is meaningless to oppose Hindutva by claiming yourself as a Hindu.”

The seer also maintained that caste system must go but termed the statement opposing Brahmins from becoming CM “anti-constitutional”.

“We condemn abusing of Brahmins. No community should be subjected to this. If any community is abused, it is like disrespecting the Constitution,” he claimed.

20230207-232404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Leopard spotted at DLF-5 in Gurugram, advisory issued

    Oil refueling is no less than an exam, says Rahul Gandhi

    15 mn Bitcoin stagnant in past 6 months amid crypto winter

    Bhuvan Bam’s ‘Dhindora’ 1st Indian limited series to clock half billion...