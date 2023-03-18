Marathi film and TV actress Sonali Khare said that she can relate to her character Yamini in the show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ as she herself is a mother of a 15-year-old daughter, so it is easier for her to understand the challenges mother of a teenage girl, thus portrayal became easier for her.

She said: “I am a mother of a 15-year-old girl in my personal life. So, I understand my character very well. Being a mother of a teenage girl, what are the responsibilities of my character towards her? I am back after almost eight years so I was a bit nervous about it but everyone on the set is very friendly and helpful, especially my on-screen daughters.”

Sonali has been part of the Marathi as well as the Hindi entertainment industry. She was part of the Hindi movie ‘Tere Liye’ and the TV show ‘Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam’. Sonali was also seen in Marathi films such as ‘7, Roshan Villa’, ‘Jara Hatke’, ‘Hrudayantar’, among others.

After eight years, she is again doing a Hindi show and Sonali is excited about it. She briefed about her role in ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ and how her entry is going to make the plot interesting. “I am portraying a really intriguing character of Yamini in this show. The latest episode of the show features many highs and lows as my daughter Divya (played by Varsha Sharma) begins to perceive Dev(Mohammed Iqbal Khan) as her father. I have a story from my undergraduate days, and Dev has too which creates this mystery that leads Divya to think of Dev as her father. Yamini has the persona of a strong, self-reliant woman who raises her daughter by herself with the assistance of her family. She consequently resided in a foreign nation. What happens next is going to be quite interesting for the audience to observe now that Divya has entered Dev’s home,” added Sonali.

The story of the show revolves around a 20-year-old middle-class girl falling in love with an Indore-based businessman, who is more than double her age and is very rich. The show tries to give a message that age is no bar when two people are in love.

It features Rachana Mistry and Iqbal Khan in lead roles.

‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ airs on Star Bharat.

