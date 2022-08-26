ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Being a social media star doesn’t help: ‘Spy Bahu’ casting director

NewsWire
0
0

Casting Director Taranvir Singh, who has been associated with popular TV shows like ‘Nima Denzongpa’, ‘Spy Bahu’ and others calls actors’ remarks baseless about losing work for not trending on social media.

He says: “I heard actors claiming that casting requires a trending profile on social media which is baseless and not true at all when it comes to TV. In some music videos people prefer more following. Every medium has its own demand. TV and films don’t need someone to be hit on Instagram.”

“To be honest a lot of money and time is spent in making a show. So, one needs to be a decent actor first. No producer can risk their product just for the sake of an influencer who cannot act. Yes if someone is fitting in the look, and who can act as well then it’s a different ball game.”

Singh adds how he gave break to the ‘Nima Denzongpa’ lead actress Surabhi Das, who is from Assam through audition and not by finding her profile on social media.

“I met her in her hometown when we were doing auditions for the show and needed a North-East face. She came for the audition and her selection happened. She was not a social media star at that time but after the show she became popular.”

Often many say that the leads are finalised by the producers and channels and he replies: “Casting director only cares for character and other requirements. It’s total teamwork. Only those who fit in perfectly look wise, acting wise and budget wise are finalised. Producers, channel team , creative team do suggest people who according to them fit in and the casting directors test actors whom they think fits in perfectly.”

“At the end, all options are scrutinised . And then a decision is made. These days many fresh faces are getting chances. And mostly casting directors are the ones who scout them. Be it a lead or other primary characters.

Ask him about his equation with the actors he casted and now have become well-known names of the industry and he shares: “Though I keep my personal and professional life separate. I still manage to have an amazing bond with the people I have casted and who are doing good today.”

20220826-105002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akhil’s ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ a decent romantic comedy

    Ram Charan’s look in ‘RRR’ unveiled by SS Rajamouli

    A flurry of speculations about ‘KGF’ director’s female-centric movie

    Evelyn Sharma celebrates ’10 years in entertainment’