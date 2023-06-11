Minissha Lamba who made her debut with the film “Yahaan” in 2005 is back after a long gap with Amazon miniTV series “Badtameez Dil”. And she says it feels good to be back on the sets for work.

The actress, whose character Muskaan from the film “Well Done Abba”, is etched in the hearts of the audience, spoke about her comeback and the show at a special screening held for “Badtameez Dil” in Mumbai.

When asked how it felt to be back after so long, Minissha said: “Being back on the sets makes you feel good about yourself. It gives you a sense of purpose. You wake up in the morning and there is something you look forward to.”

Talking about the show, she said: “It is an easy-breezy story about love. Love is the language that everyone understands and everyone wants love. Some people may say they don’t want it, but they do seek love. So, everyone should watch this show.”

“Badtameez Dil” presents the journey of a young woman who believes in old-school romance and a guy who is an ardent believer of modern-day love. It features Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra in lead roles. It also has Minissha Lamba, and Mallika Dua in supporting parts.

