Four Dalit families have pasted handwritten posters outside their houses in Devrala village of Bulandshahr district claiming that they are being forced to leave the village because of “harassment” by a BJP head of Araniya block and his supporters.

The families claim that police have brought down these posters several times.

According to them, on May 14, when their members Achhan Kumar,27, and Sachin Gautam,25, both motorcycle mechanics, were returning home in the evening, they were “attacked” by around 10 men, including BJP functionary Surendra Pramukh.

Achhan’s father, Vijendra Singh, a labourer, said the attack was planned after Achhan’s son was slapped by their neighbour Surendra Pramukh’s father, the same morning while playing outside Surendra’s house.

Vijendra said, “We objected to it. In the evening, we learnt about the attack. Achhan and Sachin were then targetted with bricks and sticks. They received critical head injuries.”

Achhan had to be hospitalised.

After the matter was reported to police, the cops initially did not register their complaint, the family alleged.

They registered an FIR under IPC sections of attempt to murder, rioting and criminal intimidation against Surendra and eight others, much later, only after 30-40 people gathered outside the police station in protest.

“Three persons, identified as Bhoora Singh, Babloo Kumar and Gautam Kumar, all residents of Devrala, have been arrested. Investigation is on and more arrests will be made soon,” said Kamesh Kumar, inspector (crime), Shikarpur police station.

Vijendra further said, “We are living in fear and are now forced to vacate our house and shift elsewhere. We have pasted posters outside four houses of our family.”

