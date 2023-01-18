INDIA

‘Being treated worse than an ordinary litigant’: SCBA to CJI on non-hearing of two matters

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) wrote to Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday, raising the issue of non-hearing of two matters pertaining to the “lives and livelihood” of its members.

Senior advocate and SCBA President Vikas Singh, in the letter, said the two matters are concerning the ” the lives and livelihood of the members of the SCBA and non-hearing of these matters is a serious concern”.

“We are now getting a feeling that the SCBA, since it has never resorted to strike in its history, is not being given its due importance. Given this unfair treatment, we hope and trust that a situation will not be created to force us to resort to some dignified way of protest,” he said.

In the letter, Singh said he is expressing the aspirations of the Bar which only wants to be treated like any other litigant without being accorded any priority.

One of the matters is a plea filed by the Bar body seeking a direction to the Ministry of Urban Development to grant permission for conversion of 1.33 acres allotted to the apex court near ITO as chamber blocks for lawyers.

The letter added, “The SCBA being an equal stakeholder in the institution of justice dispensation cannot be construed as stranger in asserting the listing and hearing of a matter related to welfare of its members, in ordinary course. However, by declining the request made by the SCBA for hearing of the matters, the SCBA is being treated worse than an ordinary litigant”.

The other case is connected with the urgent repair of ‘Supreme Towers’, constructed for the SCBA Multi-State Group Housing Society Ltd in Noida, where over 700 lawyers reside with their families.

20230118-215404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Varun, Kriti open up about their special bond in ‘Bhediya’

    Terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter identified (2nd Ld)

    7 dead in Bihar after consuming spurious liquor

    Covid Slayer: Bharat Biotech’s BSL-3 facilities key to achieving 700M doses...