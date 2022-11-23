INDIA

Belagavi border row: K’taka AAP seeks to participate in all-party meet

As Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is contemplating an all-party meet in connection with the Belagavi border dispute, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state President Prithvi Reddy on Wednesday wrote a letter to the chief minister requesting him to allow a representative of AAP to attend the meeting.

Stating that the AAP is committed to protecting the interest of Karnataka, Prithvi Reddy said, “The time has come for all parties to come together and fight against the attempts made to harm the interest of our state.

“The state government should also invite the Aam Aadmi Party for the all-party meeting,” he added.

“Although the AAP is yet to be recognised as a national party as per the law of the Election Commission of India. However, in the current scenario, the Aam Aadmi Party can be considered as a national party and called for the meeting,” the AAP leader said.

“Aam Aadmi Party has experienced and knowledgeable people who are committed to protect the interests of our state. For instance, Brijesh Kalappa, has attended all-party meetings on the water sharing issue and the border dispute for the past decade.

“Therefore, I assure you that our party’s contribution to the all-party meeting will be strong, innovative and worthwhile. The Chief Minister should make full efforts in the interest of the state,” Prithvi Reddy said in the letter.

