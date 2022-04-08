WORLD

Belarus publishes list of ‘unfriendly’ countries

NewsWire
0
0

The Belarusian government has compiled a list of unfriendly countries, and the list was published on the National Legal Internet Portal of Belarus on Friday.

The list includes EU member countries, the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Liechtenstein, Norway, New Zealand, Albania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Switzerland, Xinhua news agency reported.

These countries have acted “unfriendly” towards Belarusian legal entities and individuals, Belarusian media reported.

The list was prepared in accordance with a presidential decree signed by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in March.

At a conference on security issues on Thursday, Lukashenko said the West has been waging an economic war against Belarus.

He reiterated at a meeting with the Pakistani ambassador to Belarus on Friday that Belarus supports peaceful mediation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and that Belarus does not accept any wars, conflicts and confrontations.

20220409-014005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Blue Origin successfully conducts 3rd flight to suborbital space

    Pak opposes addition of new permanent members to UNSC

    New transmission line under CPEC to help stabilise Pak’s power system:...

    Russia ends ceasefire due to ‘unwillingness’ of Ukraine