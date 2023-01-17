WORLD

Belarus, Russia start joint air force drill

Belarus and Russia have launched a joint tactical air force exercise that will last until February 1, the Belarusian Defence Ministry has said.

The main goal of the exercise is to “increase operational compatibility” during joint combat training missions, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the ministry.

The participants will practice aerial reconnaissance, joint patrolling along the state borders, air support for ground troops, tactical airborne landings, delivery of goods and evacuation of the wounded.

The ministry added that all airfields and training grounds of Belarus’ Air Force and Air Defense Force are involved in the drill.

