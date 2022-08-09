Belarusian Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has presented an alternative team of people prepared to rule the country, in order to replace leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Two years after he returned to power in elections widely considered to have been rigged, Tikhanovskaya presented a United Transitional Cabinet on Tuesday, in Vilnius where she is living in exile.

She appointed the first members of the body that seeks to represent Belarus’ national interests, bring about democratic change and restore the rule of law, she said.

The group does not have state powers but operates from exile, she added. Some of those in the group include Opposition lawmakers who were once part of the Belarusian leadership, dpa news agency reported.

Lukashenko triggered unprecedented protests when he proclaimed himself the winner of Belarusian elections on August 9, 2020. The demonstrations were quelled however following a massive clampdown.

Tikhanovskaya, who also claims victory in the election, fled to Lithuania after the poll.

