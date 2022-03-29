Belgian football club Cercle Brugge’s goalkeeper Miguel van Damme has died aged 28 after suffering from leukemia, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Van Damme was diagnosed with leukemia during a routine medical check-up in 2016. However, he recovered from the disease and played for clubs, before suffering a relapse in January 2020. He said in September 2020 that treatment would no longer have any effect.

“Words are not enough to describe what we feel, even though we knew that things had not been going well for some time,” Brugge said in a statement.

“Today is an extremely difficult day in the almost 123-year history of Cercle Brugge. Our thoughts go, first of all to his wife Kyana, his daughter Camille, the parents of Miguel, his sister Francesca, and also to his many friends and family,” it added.

The goalkeeper spent his eight-year professional career at Cercle Brugge but his illness limited him to fewer than 50 appearances for the club.

Spanish giants Real Madrid said in a statement, “Real Madrid C.F, the club’s President and the Board of Directors are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Circulo de Brujas player Miguel Van Damme. Real Madrid would like to send its condolences and its warmest regards and affection to all his family and loved ones, to his club and to his teammates.”

