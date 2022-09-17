WORLD

Belgium adopts new measures to counter sky-high energy prices

NewsWire
0
0

Belgian government has adopted a new package of energy measures to help households and businesses cope with soaring energy prices.

Thanks to the new measures, the electricity and gas bills of households will be lowered by 400 euros ($400) in November and December. The deduction will be 135 euros for gas, and 61 euros for electricity bills per month, which will be deducted from the deposit invoices at the end of the year.

For households heating with oil, the earlier benefit of 225 euros, introduced on August 31, has been increased to 300 euros, Xinhua news agency reported.

The government has laid out a series of measures for businesses and the self-employed. These include allowing companies to defer the payment of social security contributions and tax, introducing temporary “energy” unemployment support, and a moratorium on bankruptcies.

All the measures announced on August 31, including a 6-per cent VAT reduction on gas and electricity, the reduction of excise duties on fuel, and the extension of the target group eligible for subsidised “social” tariffs and fuel oil vouchers, will also be effective until the end of March 2023.

20220917-060005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mexico to recover full economic activity in Q3: Prez

    Iranian soldier shot dead on Iran-Iraq border

    Brazil overcomes risk of fiscal collapse: Minister

    Russian, Indonesian Presidents discuss G20 over phone