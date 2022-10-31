INDIA

Belizean held at IGI with heroin

NewsWire
0
0

A Belizean national was held at Indira Gandhi International Airport with 9.950 grams heroin, valued at Rs 69.95 crore, officials said on Monday.

The national of the Central American national arrived from Doha on Sunday, and was intercepted by the customs officials on the basis of profiling.

A Customs official said that during the checking of his baggage, certain materials were found to be secreted in the false bottom and top of the trolley bag. The Customs recovered 9,950 grams white powder which was suspected to be narcotics.

“When this material was subjected to diagnostic test, prima facie it appears to contain commercial quantity of heroin. In view of the above, it is clear that the said passenger violated provisions of Section 8 of the NDPS Act, and had committed offence punishable under Sections 21, 23 and 29 of the Act,” the official said.

The Belizean was arrested while the white substance suspected to be heroin was seized along with the concealing material.

The accused was produced before a court, where the Customs said that he was not required for interrogation. Accordingly, it sent him to 14 days judicial custody.

20221031-214605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Reema Kagti had fun creating ‘Made In Heaven 2’, ‘Dahaad’

    AFSPA extended in Nagaland for 6 months, declared ‘disturbed area’

    Baller experience at your favourite bistro

    The idea drives me, not the format: Danish Husain