Bellamkonda Sreenivas to file defamation case over cheating allegation

By NewsWire
Telugu producer Bellamkonda Suresh has called for a press meet to clarify an issue after a cheating case was lodged against him in Hyderabad.

His son, actor Bellamkonda Srinivas has been involved in the issue as well.

As per the reports, producer Bellamkonda Suresh and his son, actor Bellamkonda Srinivas held a press meet to clarify the cheating case booked against them.

A person named VL Sravan Kumar, who claims to be a financier, had filed a case in the Central Crime Station (CCS) police in the direction of a city court. He had claimed that he has been cheated by Bellamkonda Suresh and Bellamkonda Srinivas.

The financier had approached the court complaining that the producer and his son took money worth Rs 85 lakh in instalments in 2018 to make a movie.

Sravan also claimed that the producer had promised to take him as an assistant producer for a film to be made under the direction of Malineni Gopichand, but later didn’t revert.

Speaking at the press meet, Bellamkonda Suresh said, “Saran hails from my village and he used to ask for movie tickets. I have no financial dealings with this person. This is a deliberate attempt to defame my family’s reputation. He has also targeted my sons, Sreenivas and Ganesh”.

The producer also conveyed, “If there are proofs, he should produce them before the police and the media. I am ready for any punishment if I am proven wrong.

Bellamkonda Srinivas also conveyed that his sons or he will not be tolerating any defamation hereafter and would seek the law if anyone attempts to draw his family in unnecessary issues.

On the work front, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is making his Bollywood debut with Chatrapathi which is being directed by VV Vinayak under Pen Studios.

20220312-153604

