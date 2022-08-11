ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bellary schedule of Simbu’s ‘Pathu Thala’ wrapped up

NewsWire
0
0

The unit of director Obeli Krishna’s eagerly-awaited explosive action thriller ‘Pathu Thala’, featuring actor Simbu in the lead, on Thursday announced that it had completed the Bellary schedule of the film.

Taking to Twitter, director Obeli Krishna said, “Power packed Bellary schedule is over.”

Silambarasan better known as Simbu had resumed shooting for the action thriller at the beginning of this month.

Prior to that, he had been dubbing for another eagerly awaited film, director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s ‘Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu’.

‘Pathu Thala’ will, apart from having Simbu in the lead, also feature actors Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles.

Scheduled to hit the screens on December 14 this year, the film will also feature actors Kalaiyarasan and Teejay of ‘Asuran’ fame among others.

‘Pathu Thala’ has triggered huge expectations as Simbu plays a don called A G R in the film. The story revolves around Simbu, who is a feared don and who has managed to establish a network that is an impregnable fortress.

Cinematography for the film is by Farook J Basha and music is by A R Rahman. The film is edited by National Award winning editor Praveen K L.

20220811-170207

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Love lost, friendships broken inside the house

    Anupam Kher hails ailing wife Kirron’s allocating 1cr for ventilators

    TV actor arrested for cheating businesswoman

    Tushar Pandey on ‘Homecoming’: I love working in places, settings that...