Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, on Thursday issued a strong note of objection against a recent comment by a Trinamool Congress MLA describing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the incarnation of Maa Sarada, the wife and spiritual consort of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.

At a recent public rally, Nirmal Maji, a three-time Trinamool legislator from Uluberia (North) in Howrah district, described Banerjee as the incarnation of Maa Sarada. He also attributed some imaginary statements to Maa Sarada in support of his logic.

According to Maji, a few days before Swami Vivekananda’s death, Maa Sarada told some of Swamiji’s followers that when she will be reborn, she will be reborn in Kalighat near the famous Kali Temple. Incidentally, Banerjee’s residence is located near the Kali Temple in Kalighat.

“Maa Sarada also said that she will be involved in sacrifice, and social and political activities. From all these calculations, it is evident that Mamata Banerjee is the incarnation of Maa Sarada,” Maji said.

His comments drew criticism from the followers of Shree Ramakrishna, Maa Sarada and Swami Vivekananda nationally and globally.

Finally on Thursday afternoon, Belur Math’s general secretary, Swami Suvirananda, issued a strong rejoinder to Maji’s comments and also said that the latter’s attributions to Maa Sarada do not have any historical or documentary authenticity.

Without naming Maji, Swami Suvirananda said that the recent statements by a political personality about Maa Sarada’s rebirth do not figure in any related publication.

“No publication either from Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission or from any other publishing house has reference to such statements from Maa Sarada. I know of many monks or followers of Maa Sarada, who came in touch with her in their lifetime. They have never referred to such statements from Maa Sarada.

“I do not know where the MLA concerned secured such information. His comments have hurt the greatness and legacy of Maa Sarada. We feel frustrated over her insult,” Swami Suvirananda said in his statement.

Since the time the rejoinder was issued by Belur Math, Maji kept himself incommunicado. However, following such a strong reaction from Belur Math, which is a rare incident, he has been isolated within his own party.

Trinamool spokesman Kunal Ghosh said that such comments of flattery have in fact caused embarrassment to the party and unnecessarily dragged the Chief Minister into a controversy.

“Whoever has respect towards Mamata Banerjee should refrain from making such comments,” he said.

20220630-191006