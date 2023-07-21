INDIA

Ben Affleck gets help from stranger after his car broke down amid heat wave

Hollywood star Ben Affleck found a good samaritan while having a car trouble in Los Angeles. He received help from a stranger when his classic car broke down on the street.

On Wednesday, July 19, the 50-year-old was cruising in his 1969 Cadillac DeVille in Brentwood, CA. with his son Samuel when the car overheated. He noticed the car started smoking as temperatures hovered around 90 at the time, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The ‘Air’ actor/director then pulled over, popped the hood and hit the pavement in search of a gas station to buy coolant. He was seen returning with a container of fluid. As he eyed the engine, looking for the radiator, a passerby stopped by and stood in front of the car to asses the problem under the hood with the actor.

Meanwhile, another fan couldn’t resist taking a selfie with Ben, who was still holding a towel and a container. The problem was fixed after the car was hydrated.

On the same day Ben had a car problem, his wife Jennifer Lopez had her own issue when she got locked out of a gym.

The Bronx diva was kept waiting outside her favorite gym in Los Angeles, Tracy Anderson Method Studio in Studio City, as her key card wasn’t working. She then banged away on the door before someone let her inside.

After completing her afternoon workout session, the ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’ songstress appeared to be still upset as she flipped out at paparazzi waiting for her outside the gym and dropped an F-bomb when leaving the building. “Go away. F**k you. Bye,” she said, before entering her car.

On July 16, Ben and J.Lo celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a romantic dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The “Marry Me” actress was in good spirit as she was all smiles, while the Oscar-winning screenwriter sported his infamous “unhappy-looking resting face” as they walked hand-in-hand into the restaurant.

