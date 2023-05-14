ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s kids prefer his movies to hers

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Jennifer Garner’s children would rather watch actor Ben Affleck’s movies.

The 51-year-old actress, who shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with Ben, has opened up that her kids don’t enjoy watching her movies and that they much prefer to see her ex-husband on screen, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“They don’t mind watching their dad, but they kind of want me to be their mom. They don’t want to see me upset and women cry more in what we do. And they don’t really want to see me in a romantic thing,” Jennifer – who has starred in films such as ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ and ‘Yes Day’ – told Allure magazine.

Jennifer – who was married to Ben between 2005 and 2018 – loves the challenge of motherhood. The actress always dreamed of having children, even if that meant having to adopt or becoming a foster parent.

She shared: “Being a mother was one thing I knew I was going to be. I really could have been a mother in any way. I could have adopted, I could have fostered, but there was no doubt I was going to be a mom.

“I mean, I was the kid with the doll everywhere I went. And I had a babysitting company with my friend Carrie – C and J’s Babysitting – from, like, seventh or eighth grade.”

Jennifer has even confessed to being a little overbearing with her own kids. The Hollywood star said: “I have a lot of faith in my kids. I don’t love every behaviour all the time, always. It’s gnarly growing up. “We didn’t have the eyes on us that our kids have.”

“I was such a first-time mom. (My eldest daughter) didn’t have a shot. She couldn’t have a free thought – I was all over her. I was a nightmare for everyone around me.”

20230514-110402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra pens what’s most important to her as an immigrant...

    Lil Wayne doesn’t know ‘what McDonald’s smell like’, been off junk...

    Grammy Awards: Trevor Noah takes dig at Los Angeles in his...

    Enola Holmes to arrive on Nov 4 – and Sherlock is...