‘Argo’ star Ben Affleck has landed the job of serving customers at a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-through in Boston.

The Oscar-winning actor was snapped taking orders and serving up coffee at a drive-through window, with his wife Jennifer Lopez pulling up in a white SUV to order her own takeaway, reports ‘The Mirror’.

But things weren’t as they seemed, as 50-year-old Ben was actually shooting a commercial for his beloved Dunkin’ Donuts, with JLo acting alongside him. According to ‘Mirror’, it’s the first time the pair have acted together since their 2003 film ‘Gigli’.

Ben seemed to be in good spirits as he wore an official Dunkin’ Donuts cap and T-shirt during the commercial.

Jennifer, 53, looked glamorous with a full face of makeup. She wore a white coat with matching turtleneck top and sweatpants. ‘Mirror’ further states that she also carried a light brown purse as she ordered her coffee. Ben seems to be a huge fan of the brand and has been seen carrying Dunkin’ Donuts coffee around for weeks and his go-to order is an iced coffee.

Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in an intimate ceremony back in July before hosting a huge wedding celebration with family and friends the following month.

The Jenny from the Block singer recently released some never-seen-before pictures from their wedding as she looked back on “one of the best years yet”.

20230111-124403