Ben Affleck takes a stroll with girlfriend Ana De Armas, her dog

Los Angeles, July 26 (IANS) Hollywood star Ben Affleck was photographed while taking a walk with girlfriend Ana De Armas and her dog Elvis in Venice Beach, California.

Affleck and the actress have been spending months together during the Covid pandemic.

During their stroll, Affleck wore a grey T-shirt. He also sported a black hoodie and grey slim fit pants. According to dailymail.co.uk, the two also had their protective face masks on.

The actress wore cropped black slacks and a white T-shirt with layers of gold jewellery.

Before heading back inside, Affleck removed his mask and smiled. It seemed like he was taking a photo of his girlfriend.

–IANS

nn/vnc/pgh