Ben Affleck to return as Batman in ‘Flash’ movie

According to reports, Ben Affleck will reprise his role as the Caped Crusader in “The Flash,” the upcoming 2022 superhero movie starring Ezra Miller as the lightning-quick superhero Barry Allen.

Affleck reportedly received a script for “The Flash” last week, and agreed to take the role.

The film will be directed by Andy Muschietti, who told the media that Affleck’s Bruce Wayne will be “a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie.”

“The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before. It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in,” he said.



Affleck was first cast as Batman in 2013, and appeared in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Suicide Squad,” and “Justice League.” He was supposed to direct and star in a standalone Batman title called “The Batman,” but eventually left the project during a difficult period in his personal life marked by struggles with alcoholism and marriage troubles with his now ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.