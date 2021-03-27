Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder has shared that actor Ben Affleck was in the best shape of his life during the reshoots of the film “Justice League”.

The 55-year-old filmmaker had quit the original 2017 film following the suicide of his daughter, but he returned last year to work on the new version — “The Zack Snyder cut” of the film. He reveals he was impressed with the physical fitness of the 48-year-old Affleck, who plays Bruce Wayne/Batman in the film.

“When Ben (Affleck) returned to do the reshoots, he was probably in the best shape I’ve had him in. I was like, ‘What are we doing? Good Will Hunting?’,” he told The Hollywood reporter.

Snyder also spoke about increasing the level of violence from the 2017 original.

“It’s a pure exercise in creative freedom. Let’s just do it the exact way we would if there was no ratings board. Let’s not use any second guessing. Let’s just do it the way we think is the coolest. That was the philosophical approach,” he said admitting that he added more violence into the updated flick as he wanted to realistically demonstrate what it would be like when superheroes fight.

–IANS

smg/vnc