Ben Barnes wants to be put ‘in a superhero suit’ before ageing out

Actor Ben Barnes, who played the role of Billy Russo/Jigsaw in the Marvel series ‘The Punisher’ from 2017 to 2019, wants to play a superhero before he’s too old.

He revealed that he has had talks to feature in other comic book-based projects but they’ve never come to fruition, reports Female First UK.

He told SFX magazine: “Oh my God. I saw pictures the other day of one of my best friends, Will Poulter, in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. Man, he looks good. I want someone to put me in a superhero suit before I age out.”

He further mentioned: “There’s definitely been some chats about a couple of superheroes over the years, which didn’t pan out.”

As per Female First UK, Ben is also open to the idea of playing Jigsaw in a new way.

He said: “I’ve watched all the Marvel movies. DC is going to start becoming an interesting space again. ‘Batman’ feels taken but I love that style of alter-ego/hero.”

“I loved playing Jigsaw. I’d love to reframe him and really mess his face up this time.”

And the ‘Picture of Dorian Grey’ actor is also keen to make a romantic comedy.

He added: “I read a lot of fantasy, so I love being in it. I love watching rom-coms too, so I would like to do one.”

