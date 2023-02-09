England men’s red-ball coach Brendon McCullum said he is happy watching captain Ben Stokes write his own scripts and achieve pretty special things in Test cricket as they gear up to play New Zealand in the upcoming two-match series.

Since the time McCullum and Stokes took over last year, England have been on an upswing, registering nine wins from 10 matches, registering series wins over New Zealand as well as South Africa at home apart from a win over India, followed by a clean sweep in Pakistan, and bringing in a new era of fearless play in Test cricket.

“With the skipper in charge, I’m not sure what’s possible for this side because he’s a guy who writes his own scripts and achieves some pretty special things. I know the plans he has for this team are quite lofty and he’ll try to do what he can to drag the boys along for the ride,” McCullum was quoted as saying by Sky Sports, speaking to reporters in Hamilton.

Talking about his life as England coach till now, McCullum, the former New Zealand captain, remarked, “It’s been a good start. Results have been great, but it’s not so much about results. I know we get judged on them, but that’s not really my focus, and that goes for the skipper as well.”

“We just want the guys to play a style of cricket that gives them the greatest opportunity to allow their talent to come out and have a good time doing it. This year has been quite amazing.”

“We know there are some big challenges in front of us as well but whatever happens we’ve achieved some pretty cool stuff over the last little while and if we can take forward the lessons we have learned from the past 10 or 11 months it will give us an opportunity to do something pretty special in the next little while.”

The two-match series against New Zealand will be the first time McCullum is at home, but in the opposition camp, plotting the downfall of hosts’ led by Tim Southee. McCullum has promised that fans in New Zealand will be entertained by England’s belligerent style of playing Test cricket.

“They are going to be entertained, regardless of whether New Zealand win or we win. People are patriotic and want their own team to win, but this is one of the reasons we’re in the job we’re in – we want to make Test cricket entertaining and ensure that people walk away with a great experience from the game.”

“Even if your team doesn’t win, you can still walk away thinking you’ve had a hell of a day out. Hopefully that will be the case throughout this series.”

England will play a day-night Test against New Zealand in Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui from February 16-20 before a second Test takes place in Wellington from February 24-28.

