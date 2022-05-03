Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is days away from its global release. The excitement and anticipation for the movie is sky high and MCU fans can’t wait for the multiverse madness that’s about to ensue in the big screens from May 6, 2022 onwards.

Benedict Cumberbatch who is reprising his role of Dr. Stephen Strange, aka Doctor Strange was asked in a recent interview with PTI to name a Bollywood actor that he thought could be a part of the MCU.

Cumberbatch asked what his options were and he was told to pick from Shahrukh Khan who played a superhero in Ra. One and Hrithik Roshan, our own homegrown superhero ‘Krrish’.

To this Cumberbatch replied, “Khan is great!” The actor then opened up about his visit to India many years ago. He said that he took a gap year after completing schooling and back then he travelled to Darjeeling to teach English at a Tibetan monastery.

At the time he stayed in India for nearly six months and looking back on his stay, he said, “I love your country, I love your culture and cultures. It feels like I was there almost a lifetime ago, in my late teens for six months of teaching, exploring and travelling as well. I’d love to have an excuse to come back and if that’s to interact with the first Indian superhero, bring it on.”

A couple of days ago it came to be known that the new Doctor Strange movie would be banned from release in Saudi Arabia because of the reference of LGBTQ in the movie. For those not aware, the movie includes a character called America Chavez who is gay and was raised by two mothers. There is evidently a 12-second reference to this in the movie and so the movie has been deemed not appropriate for release in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Speaking about this Benedict Cumberbatch told a PA News Agency, “It’s difficult not to become emotional about it, to be honest. But it is, I’m afraid, an expected disappointment. We’ve come to know from those repressive regimes that their lack of tolerance is exclusionary to people who deserve to be not only included but celebrated for who they are, and made to feel a part of a society and a culture and not punished for their sexuality.”

Directed by Sam Raimi and starring Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Benedict Wong, Patrick Stewart, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Bruce Campbell, Rachel McAdams as well as Benedict Cumberbatch among others, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will release in cinemas on May 6, 2022.