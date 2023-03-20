New Delhi, March 20 (IANSlife) Have you ever had a tough time deciding between whether to take a cold shower and a hot shower? Well, you’re not alone. A hot shower is just so relaxing and hard to resist after a long day. In the hot and humid climate of India, many may say that a cold shower relieves fatigue and gives a feeling of freshness. But nothing can beat those few minutes under a hot shower that relaxes your muscles, soothes your sensations, and triggers a sound and peaceful sleep.

Did you know that apart from relaxation, a hot shower has several other benefits too? And that’s exactly what Vikram Raman, Marketing Head, of Ariston Group India Pvt. Ltd tells IANSlife of the benefits of a hot shower.

Improves blood circulation

Similar to working out, a hot shower increases blood flow to the cells and tissues by widening the blood vessels. It stimulates your body’s thermoregulation, helping blood to circulate from the core to the hands and feet. As a result, the body radiates heat and becomes calm and relaxed. Your blood pressure lowers due to wider veins, and you feel better. Moreover, the heat from the water can help increase blood flow, which in turn can help soothe sore or tight muscles. For an even more relaxing experience, incorporate some aromatherapy into your shower routine with essential oils like lavender or eucalyptus to promote relaxation and alleviate stress.

Deepens sleep

Scientists believe that showering with hot water 90 minutes before bedtime cools the inner body and warms the skin. A hot shower de-stresses the body, improves blood circulation in the brain, and aids in natural thermoregulation. However, the ideal water temperature should be between 104 to 108? or 40 to 42?, which an intelligent electric geyser can easily optimise.

Offers a healthier skin

Warm showers have several benefits for the skin, particularly if you struggle with dryness or irritation. The warmth of the water can soften and hydrate your skin, making it more receptive to lotions or moisturizers that you might apply afterward. Additionally, warm water can help to soothe any inflammation or redness, making it a great option for those suffering from conditions like eczema or rosacea. However, avoid making the water too hot, as this can strip the skin of natural oils and lead to dryness, itching, and premature aging. As with any aspect of your skincare routine, it is important to listen to your body and adjust your shower temperature accordingly.

Lowers blood sugar

Research suggests that regular heat exposure through a hot bath, sauna, or hot spa water immersion can reduce the likelihood of type 2 diabetes. Since hot water pumps up your blood circulation, more glucose pushes into your muscles and tissues, lowering your blood glucose levels. A 2019 study also revealed that chronic hot water immersion (HWI) reduces fasting blood glucose concentration.

Relieves cold or fever

As the seasons change, colds and flu are common. A hot shower has an instant therapeutic effect on a heavy head and congested nose. Hot water relaxes the constricted blood vessels near our brain, alleviating pressure and headache. The steam also loosens up the phlegm, clearing your nose and throat of congestion. Bathing in lukewarm water also radiates body heat and lowers fever, so you feel better

“So, a hot shower provides more health benefits than a cold bath when it comes to dealing with stress and fatigue. Choose an innovative water heater that can regulate your water temperature, maintain an optimum level, reduce energy consumption, and save the planet with renewability and efficiency,” concludes Vikram Raman.

(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

