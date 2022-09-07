New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANSlife) As the travel revolution continues to unfold, the benefits of tourism are spreading further across India and empowering locals to earn a living and make ends meet, a new analysis reveals.

With people continuing to embrace flexible new approaches to travel and living, communities that have traditionally missed out in the past are increasingly well-positioned to secure a bigger slice of the tourism pie, according to a new Airbnb report Further afield: Spreading the benefits of the travel revolution.

That’s presenting fresh opportunities for locals looking for new ways to supplement their income as they grapple with rising costs of living.

Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Southeast Airbnb, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, said: “More than two years since the start of the pandemic, we continue to see fundamental shifts in travel that are creating tangible opportunities for communities that lay off-the-beaten-track. It’s incredibly exciting to see travelers’ enthusiasm for exploring new destinations, as well as the positive economic impact they are creating on the local communities. This ongoing dispersal of travel is empowering locals to diversify their income through hosting on Airbnb and building financial resilience. We’re committed to continuing to work together with governments and other stakeholders to keep inspiring travelers to step off the beaten path and help ensure more communities can reap the benefits of tourism dispersal.”

Key findings from the analysis:

In India, the non-urban nights booked have increased by about 140 per cent when comparing the second quarter of 2022 with the pre-pandemic second quarter of 2019.

Internal Airbnb data comparing Q2 2022 with pre-pandemic Q2 2019, shows that a number of destinations outside major cities have seen considerable growth in searches.

In India, Haldwani, Uttarakhand recorded a growth of about 330 percent during this period, Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh showed more than 270 percent growth followed by more than 240 percent growth in both Bir, Himachal Pradesh, and Varkala, Kerala.

The typical non-urban Host earnings in India grew by almost 40 percent in the second quarter of 2022 when compared to the same period in 2019.

On Airbnb, non-urban nights booked for long-term stays (28 days-plus) in India where more than double when comparing the second quarter of 2022 with the pre-pandemic second quarter of 2019.

Among destinations outside the major cities in India that proved popular on Airbnb for long-term stays in the second quarter of 2022 were Arambol, Naggar, Kullu, Agonda, and Almora.

Many people across India are turning to host as a way to harness the travel revolution in a way that directly benefits them and their families. Through hosting, they’re working to secure their financial independence and make a tangible economic contribution to their local community.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20220907-141202