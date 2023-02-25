The West Bengal government has left no scope for discussion on the state education department in the forthcoming special session of the Assembly starting from March 6.

The move is being seen as Mamata Banerjee-led government’s “strategy” to avoid ruckus and fiercely adverse criticisms from the opposition against the backdrop of the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in the state.

The four-day special session of the House is meant for floor debates on budgetary allocations for different state government departments.

It is learnt that matters related to 33 departments, including that of the education and home, will be sent for “guillotine” (passed with discussion). The remaining six departments will be discussed during the session.

The development has provoked a political slugfest between the ruling and opposition parties.

According to the chief whip of BJP’s Legislative party in the state Assembly, Manoj Tigga, any issue becomes a matter of inconvenience for the state’s ruling party, they avoid discussions on it on the floor of the Assembly.

“It is not surprising that in the present background, the state will avoid discussions on the education sector. The Assembly is for the opposition but the current ruling party has no respect for that democratic space,” he said.

State Parliamentary Affairs minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, however, has rubbished the allegations and claimed that because of time constraints, only the matter of extreme urgency and importance have been brought for discussions during the forthcoming session.

“Our government and government always respect the democratic space of the opposition more than any other party in the country,” he said.

20230225-104603