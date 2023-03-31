INDIA

Bengal BJP chief writes to Shah over Ram Navami clashes, seeks NIA probe

NewsWire
0
0

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the clashes that erupted over a Ram Navami procession in Howrah district on Thursday, requesting “an impartial inquiry involving central agencies like the NIA” into the matter.

“It is our firm belief that the whole incident was pre-planned going by the unfolding of events with first statement coming from none other than the CM on March 29 that strict action will be taken against Ram Navami processions if there is any untoward incident,” the letter read.

“I have written to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding an NIA inquiry into the violence on Ram Navami in Howrah. Amit Shah has spoken to me over phone and assured that he will look into the entire incident,” Majumdar said.

Earlier on Friday, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, filed a PIL in the Calcutta High Court demanding a central agency investigation into the matter and immediate deployment of Central forces in the violence-hit areas.

20230331-232202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED attaches Rs 1.44 cr of UP-based group in cyber crime...

    All is not rosy at Swiss-French planner Corbusier’s Rose Garden

    Rabri Devi slams own party leaders after fire in Lalu’s J’khand...

    Navin Prabhakar all set for his next act ‘Non-Stop Laughter’