West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the clashes that erupted over a Ram Navami procession in Howrah district on Thursday, requesting “an impartial inquiry involving central agencies like the NIA” into the matter.

“It is our firm belief that the whole incident was pre-planned going by the unfolding of events with first statement coming from none other than the CM on March 29 that strict action will be taken against Ram Navami processions if there is any untoward incident,” the letter read.

“I have written to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding an NIA inquiry into the violence on Ram Navami in Howrah. Amit Shah has spoken to me over phone and assured that he will look into the entire incident,” Majumdar said.

Earlier on Friday, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, filed a PIL in the Calcutta High Court demanding a central agency investigation into the matter and immediate deployment of Central forces in the violence-hit areas.

