INDIA

Bengal BJP divided over allowing Mukul Roy re-entry into party

NewsWire
0
0

Opinions seem to be divided in BJP’s West Bengal unit over allowing re-entry to senior Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy, who is officially still a saffron camp legislator as per the records of the West Bengal Assembly.

The question doing the rounds is whether the re-entry of Roy into the party will be of any help to the saffron camp in the coming days.

According to state BJP President and Lok Sabha MP Sukanta Majumdar, Roy’s re-inclusion in the party will depend on the decision of the party high command.

“But it is evident from what he (Roy) said that he is uncomfortable in the Trinamool Congress. Probably, he now wants to rectify his mistake by returning to the BJP,” Majumdar said.

On the other hand, BJP’s national Vice President and Lok Sabha member Dilip Ghosh directly asked what would Roy add to the party after his re-entry.

“It seems he had gone to Delhi to escape from his domestic problems, and now he is speaking of returning to the BJP,” Ghosh said.

A state committee member of the BJP said that the arguments for not allowing Roy a re-entry into the party are too many.

“First, the organisational structure of the party in the state was put in place without him, after he returned to Trinamool following the 2021 Assembly polls. So, the question that arises is what position would he be offered after his re-entry,” he said.

“Secondly, since Roy continues to be a BJP legislator, he can be officially brought back to the party again. This will surely send a wrong signal to grassroots level workers of the party,” the state committee member said.

Finally, he added, Roy’s re-entry might offend those who have been with the party even after its defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections.

20230419-213603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fire in e-bike showroom in Hyderabad, six injured

    Magnificent Mughal Garden to be known as ‘Amrit Udyan’

    Minor boy brutally beaten in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district

    James Cameron’s visual spectacle ‘Avatar’ to re-release in theatres