Opinions seem to be divided in BJP’s West Bengal unit over allowing re-entry to senior Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy, who is officially still a saffron camp legislator as per the records of the West Bengal Assembly.

The question doing the rounds is whether the re-entry of Roy into the party will be of any help to the saffron camp in the coming days.

According to state BJP President and Lok Sabha MP Sukanta Majumdar, Roy’s re-inclusion in the party will depend on the decision of the party high command.

“But it is evident from what he (Roy) said that he is uncomfortable in the Trinamool Congress. Probably, he now wants to rectify his mistake by returning to the BJP,” Majumdar said.

On the other hand, BJP’s national Vice President and Lok Sabha member Dilip Ghosh directly asked what would Roy add to the party after his re-entry.

“It seems he had gone to Delhi to escape from his domestic problems, and now he is speaking of returning to the BJP,” Ghosh said.

A state committee member of the BJP said that the arguments for not allowing Roy a re-entry into the party are too many.

“First, the organisational structure of the party in the state was put in place without him, after he returned to Trinamool following the 2021 Assembly polls. So, the question that arises is what position would he be offered after his re-entry,” he said.

“Secondly, since Roy continues to be a BJP legislator, he can be officially brought back to the party again. This will surely send a wrong signal to grassroots level workers of the party,” the state committee member said.

Finally, he added, Roy’s re-entry might offend those who have been with the party even after its defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections.

20230419-213603