Bengal BJP leader courts controversy over Chinese products’ boycott

Kolkata, June 19 (IANS) Actor turned BJP leader Joy Banerjee on Friday stirred a fresh controversy when he asked people not to buy made-in-China products and said that the legs of those seen using Chinese items in their households be broken and their houses set on fire.

“I urge people not to use any Chinese products in their households in the wake of the growing India-China face-off along the border in Ladakh region. People should immediately boycott all kinds of Chinese items. And still, if anyone is seen using made-in-China products, they should be beaten up and their households should also be set on fire,” Banerjee told media persons here.

The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party leader said if anyone uses Chinese products his legs should be broken and people should also torch their houses.

“If people still don’t realise the need to boycott Chinese goods it will be absolutely anti-national. If they still ignore the issue of our soldiers who have been martyred on the border, the mourning of their family members and the tearful farewell to 20 martyred soldiers, I have nothing to say. It has nothing to do with politics. It is patriotism for me,” he said.

Banerjee had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal’s Birbhum on a BJP ticket against sitting MP and Tollywood actress Satabdi Roy.

In 2019, he unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha Election from Uluberia as BJP candidate against Trinamool Congress candidate and sitting MP Sajda Ahmed.

“My grandfather was in the services and father in the police force. For me, the nation always comes first,” the BJP leader said.

–IANS

sbn/tsb