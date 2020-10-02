Bengal BJP leader tests positive for Covid-19

Kolkata, Oct 2 (IANS) West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anupam Hazra tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, health officials said.

The BJP leader had developed certain symptoms and his samples were tested for coronavirus. He has been admitted to a private hospital here, after the report came positive.

Recently, Hazra was appointed as a national secretary of the party.

A few days ago, he made a controversial statement by saying he would hug Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if he tests Covid positive. After that the Trinamool Congress had lodged a police complaint against Hazra for maligning the image of a public figure, who is a woman, and for violating the Constitution.

