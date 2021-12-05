HomeINDIABengal BJP MLA office bombing: NIA files charge sheet against three
INDIA

Bengal BJP MLA office bombing: NIA files charge sheet against three

By CanIndia New Wire Service
0
5

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge sheeted three persons for hurling bombs at the office of West Bengal BJP MLA Pawan Kumar Singh.

The charge sheet was filed before the NIA Special Court, Kolkata on Saturday against Sonu Jaiswal alias Telus, Arif Akhtar, and Rahul Kumar, under sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the Explosive Substances Act.A

The case pertains to hurling of several bombs adjacent to the gate of the office of the BJP MLA in September this year, in a bid to target the MLA and his family.

Initially, a case was registered at Jagaddal Police Station in this respect and later the case was handed over to the NIA for further probe.

The NIA’s investigation revealed that all three accused had conspired to commit the crime by using explosives with an intent to destroy the property. After collecting crucial evidence against them, the agency decided to file the first charge sheet against the three, while continuing its probe.

