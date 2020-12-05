Canindia News

Bengal BJP rally attacked in Asansol, 2 injured

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

A political rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal’s Asansol was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress-backed men on Saturday.

According to the police, the clash took place at Barabani area as a group of hooligans opened fire at the rally and hurled crude bombs targeting the political gathering.

At least two persons received bullet injuries and were shifted to a hospital.

“Trinamool Congress-backed goons opened fire at the rally. They are trying to intimidate the opposition before the upcoming Assembly elections in Bengal by unleashing political violence,” said BJP leader Laxman Garui.

Huge contingent of police arrived at the spot to take the situation under control. They also recovered live crude bombs from the spot. BJP all-India vice-president Mukul Roy said that similar Trinamool-sponsored clashes have been taking place all across the state that faces elections next year.

Trinamool Congress’ spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, however, denied the allegations and said that the clash took place due to an infighting within the BJP and the ruling party has no role in it.

–IANS

sbn/in

