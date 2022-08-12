INDIA

Bengal BJP to march to Nabanna on Sept 7 protesting corruption

NewsWire
0
0

West Bengal BJP will organise a march to the state secretariat Nabanna on September 7 over the issue of corruption at all levels in the state government, demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Bengal BJP organised a protest demonstration at Esplanade on Friday where state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar announced the party programme on September 7.

According to Majumdar, the BJP is planning to organise a statewide protest on the issue of corruption.

“The march to Nabanna is part of the agitation. The Chief Minister cannot deny the responsibility of the huge financial embezzlement for which Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mandal are currently behind the bars. However, she is trying to shrug off all her responsibilities on this count. So our continuous agitation will continue demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister,” Majumdar said.

20220813-003002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    If MLA empties revolver in Assembly, is House supreme?: SC on...

    Time to review windfall tax on oil

    K’taka hijab row: Students defying govt order sent out of classrooms...

    Man convicted for rape within 57 days of incident